Chesapeake knocked off Ironton 54-44 on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Chesapeake opened with a 22-10 advantage over Ironton through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers trimmed the margin to make it 34-25 at the half.

Ironton stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 40-33.

The Panthers held on with a 14-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Ironton and Chesapeake faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Chesapeake High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Chesapeake faced off against Seaman North Adams and Ironton took on Bexley on Jan. 14 at Bexley High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.