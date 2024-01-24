London raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-29 win over Bellefontaine Logan for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave London a 19-8 lead over Bellefontaine Logan.

The Red Raiders registered a 46-10 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

London jumped to a 59-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Raiders chalked up this decision in spite of the Raiders’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Bellefontaine Logan faced off against Springfield Northwestern and London took on Bexley on Jan. 17 at Bexley High School.

