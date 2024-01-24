Austintown-Fitch finally found a way to top Canfield 51-46 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

The start wasn’t the problem for Canfield, as it began with a 12-10 edge over Austintown-Fitch through the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons’ shooting darted in front for a 20-18 lead over the Cardinals at the half.

Canfield came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Austintown-Fitch 39-38.

The final quarter was decisive for the Falcons, as they climbed out of a hole with a 51-46 scoring margin.

Last season, Austintown-Fitch and Canfield squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Canfield faced off against Warren Harding and Austintown-Fitch took on Newark on Jan. 14 at Newark High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.