Ashland recorded a big victory over New Philadelphia 54-31 on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Ashland a 15-9 lead over New Philadelphia.

The Quakers tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 23-20 at the intermission.

Ashland jumped to a 39-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Arrows got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-2 edge.

Last time New Philadelphia and Ashland played in a 60-55 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 16, New Philadelphia squared off with Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in a basketball game.

