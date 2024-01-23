Xenia Legacy Christian dominated Dayton Miami Valley Home 55-27 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 22.

Xenia Legacy Christian darted in front of Dayton Miami Valley Home 12-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a monstrous 27-12 gap over the Saints at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian charged to a 43-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

