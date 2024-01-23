Sandusky Perkins posted a narrow 51-50 win over Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Sandusky Perkins darted in front of Tiffin Columbian 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Tornadoes inched back to a 23-22 deficit.

Tiffin Columbian took the lead 42-40 to start the final quarter.

The Pirates pulled off a stirring 11-8 fourth quarter to trip the Tornadoes.

Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky Perkins squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Sandusky.

