Woodsfield Monroe Central posted a narrow 64-62 win over Hannibal River in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 22.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central a 21-13 lead over Hannibal River.

The Seminoles fought to a 36-23 half margin at the Pilots’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Hannibal River made it 54-42.

The Seminoles chalked up this decision in spite of the Pilots’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Hannibal River faced off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Wheeling Central Catholic and Hannibal River took on New Martinsville Magnolia on Jan. 15 at Hannibal River High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.