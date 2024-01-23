Martins Ferry unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Shadyside 66-17 Monday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Martins Ferry moved in front of Shadyside 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Riders’ offense breathed fire in front for a 42-12 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Martins Ferry thundered to a 57-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Riders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-2 edge.

Last season, Martins Ferry and Shadyside faced off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Shadyside faced off against Bellaire and Martins Ferry took on Wheeling Linsly on Jan. 17 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

