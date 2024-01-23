Harrod Allen East dismissed Celina by a 62-35 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 22.

Harrod Allen East opened with a 20-3 advantage over Celina through the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 37-18 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Harrod Allen East jumped to a 53-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied with a 10-9 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Mustangs prevailed.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Harrod Allen East faced off against Plain City Alder and Celina took on Kenton on Jan. 11 at Celina High School.

