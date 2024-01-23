Waynesville finally found a way to top Bellbrook 48-46 on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Waynesville a 14-13 lead over Bellbrook.

The scoreboard showed the Golden Eagles with a 29-26 lead over the Spartans heading into the second quarter.

Waynesville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-35 lead over Bellbrook.

The Spartans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-10 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bellbrook and Waynesville squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Waynesville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Waynesville faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and Bellbrook took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Jan. 13 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.