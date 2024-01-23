West Milton Milton-Union unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Miamisburg Dayton Christian 56-20 Monday for an Ohio girls basketball victory at West Milton Milton-Union High on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 16, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Brookville and Miamisburg Dayton Christian took on Springfield Emmanuel Christian on Jan. 18 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

