Morral Ridgedale topped Marion Elgin 52-50 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 22.

Last season, Marion Elgin and Morral Ridgedale faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Marion Elgin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Marion Elgin faced off against Gahanna Columbus and Morral Ridgedale took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Jan. 11 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

