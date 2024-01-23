Hudson Western Reserve left no doubt on Monday, controlling Gates Mills Hawken from start to finish for a 61-9 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Hudson Western Reserve opened with a 21-1 advantage over Gates Mills Hawken through the first quarter.

The Pioneers opened a colossal 43-6 gap over the Hawks at the half.

Hudson Western Reserve breathed fire to a 52-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pioneers held on with a 9-1 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Berea-Midpark and Hudson Western Reserve took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Jan. 15 at Hudson Western Reserve Academy.

