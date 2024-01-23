Fostoria grabbed a 37-23 victory at the expense of Rossford for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

Rossford showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 4-2 advantage over Fostoria as the first quarter ended.

The Redmen’s shooting jumped in front for a 12-8 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Fostoria darted to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last time Fostoria and Rossford played in a 68-20 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Rossford faced off against Millbury Lake and Fostoria took on Genoa on Jan. 11 at Fostoria High School.

