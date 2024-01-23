Carol Ann Jacot of Mansfield passed away on December 24th, 2023 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Carol was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 22, 1946 to Herbert and Margie Jacot.

Carol attended Lexington High School and graduated from Ashland University. Carol taught home economics, for many years, in the Mansfiled City School distict before having to retire due to complications with her MS.

Carol was proceeded in death by her parents, Herbert and Margie Jacot (Sackman).

She was survived by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Kim Jacot, her children Michael Onorati (wife Heather Onorati) and Cathe Hutchison (Onorati, husband Chris Hutchison) and her grandchildren, Zachary Onorati, Luke Onorati, Gianna Onorati, Anya Hutchison, Katarina Hutchison and Mila Hutchison.

Carol donated her body for medical research to Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

A celebration a life will be held at The Depot: Lexington Senior Civic Center located at 67 East Main Street Lexington, Ohio 44904 on April 28th, 2024. There will be an open house from 1 pm to 4 pm.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the MS association at https://mymsaa.org/