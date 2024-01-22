OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 22, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Ada dominates Mt. Victory Ridgemont in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Mt. Victory Ridgemont which was overmatched by Ada in this 56-36 verdict.

Last season, Ada and Mt Victory Ridgemont squared off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Ada faced off against Harrod Allen East and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on Vanlue on Jan. 13 at Vanlue High School.

Albany Alexander overwhelms Wellston

Albany Alexander recorded a big victory over Wellston 50-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Albany Alexander faced off against Reedsville Eastern and Wellston took on Pomeroy Meigs on Jan. 18 at Wellston High School.

Barnesville overpowers Bridgeport in thorough fashion

Barnesville controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-13 win against Bridgeport in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, Barnesville and Bridgeport squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Bridgeport faced off against Caldwell and Barnesville took on Caldwell on Jan. 16 at Caldwell High School.

Batavia dominates New Richmond

Batavia dominated from start to finish in an imposing 61-34 win over New Richmond in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, Batavia and New Richmond squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at New Richmond High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, New Richmond faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Batavia took on Seaman North Adams on Jan. 11 at Seaman North Adams High School.

Belmont Union races in front to defeat Glen Dale John Marshall

Belmont Union rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 66-41 win over Glen Dale John Marshall in West Virginia girls basketball on Jan. 22.

Last time Belmont Union and Glen Dale John Marshall played in a 60-43 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Glen Dale John Marshall faced off against Steubenville and Belmont Union took on St Clairsville on Jan. 15 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Berlin Hiland darts by Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Berlin Hiland unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 67-23 Monday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

Berlin Hiland jumped in front of Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks opened a giant 35-13 gap over the Braves at the intermission.

Berlin Hiland charged to a 64-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-2 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Berlin Hiland took on Olmsted Falls on Jan. 15 at Berlin Hiland High School.

Beverly Fort Frye claims victory against Marietta

Beverly Fort Frye knocked off Marietta 45-35 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 22.

Last season, Marietta and Beverly Fort Frye squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Point Pleasant and Marietta took on Vincent Warren on Jan. 11 at Marietta High School.

Bidwell River Valley posts win at Pomeroy Meigs’ expense

Bidwell River Valley notched a win against Pomeroy Meigs 62-52 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Wellston and Bidwell River Valley took on The Plains Athens on Jan. 18 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

Blanchester pushes over Batavia Clermont Northeastern

Blanchester grabbed a 55-40 victory at the expense of Batavia Clermont Northeastern on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Blanchester faced off against Georgetown and Batavia Clermont Northeastern took on Sabina East Clinton on Jan. 18 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

Botkins denies Waynesfield-Goshen’s challenge

Botkins collected a solid win over Waynesfield-Goshen in a 65-52 verdict on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Botkins and Waynesfield-Goshen faced off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Botkins High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Waynesfield-Goshen faced off against Jackson Center and Botkins took on Fort Loramie on Jan. 15 at Fort Loramie High School.

Bristolville Bristol dominates Warren Lordstown

Bristolville Bristol recorded a big victory over Warren Lordstown 56-4 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Warren Lordstown faced off against Andover Pymatuning Valley and Bristolville Bristol took on Southington Chalker on Jan. 15 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Brookville overcomes New Paris National Trail

Brookville grabbed a 42-31 victory at the expense of New Paris National Trail for an Ohio girls basketball victory at New Paris National Trail High on Jan. 22.

Last time Brookville and New Paris National Trail played in a 36-33 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, New Paris National Trail faced off against Bradford and Brookville took on West Milton Milton-Union on Jan. 16 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central claims victory against Richmond Edison

Cadiz Harrison Central handed Richmond Edison a tough 66-47 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Richmond Edison faced off on Jan. 2, 2023 at Richmond Edison High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Malvern and Richmond Edison took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Jan. 15 at Richmond Edison High School.

Canfield South Range denies Cortland Lakeview’s challenge

Canfield South Range notched a win against Cortland Lakeview 54-36 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 22.

Last time Canfield South Range and Cortland Lakeview played in a 39-34 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Niles and Canfield South Range took on Youngstown Liberty on Jan. 15 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Canton McKinley earns stressful win over Norton

Canton McKinley topped Norton 56-51 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Norton faced off against Massillon Jackson and Canton McKinley took on North Canton Hoover on Jan. 17 at Canton McKinley High School.

Casstown Miami East barely beats Anna

Casstown Miami East topped Anna 26-18 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

Last time Anna and Casstown Miami East played in a 23-22 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Casstown Miami East faced off against Sidney Lehman and Anna took on Covington on Jan. 16 at Covington High School.

Cedarville overcomes Pleasant Hill Newton in seat-squirming affair

Cedarville finally found a way to top Pleasant Hill Newton 45-37 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 22.

Last season, Cedarville and Pleasant Hill Newton squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Cedarville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Pleasant Hill Newton faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Cedarville took on Springfield Catholic Central on Jan. 17 at Cedarville High School.

Centerburg tops Marengo Highland

Centerburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-28 win over Marengo Highland at Centerburg High on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Centerburg faced off against Mt Gilead and Marengo Highland took on Marion Harding on Jan. 16 at Marengo Highland High School.

Chardon NDCL dominates Willoughby Andrews Osborne

Chardon NDCL unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Willoughby Andrews Osborne 75-31 Monday in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 22.

Recently on Jan. 14, Chardon NDCL squared off with Perry in a basketball game.

Chesapeake denies Gallipolis Gallia’s challenge

Chesapeake knocked off Gallipolis Gallia 41-23 at Chesapeake High on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Chesapeake and Gallipolis Gallia faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Chesapeake faced off against Seaman North Adams and Gallipolis Gallia took on Proctorville Fairland on Jan. 11 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

Cincinnati Hills Christian escapes Bethel-Tate in thin win

Cincinnati Hills Christian finally found a way to top Bethel-Tate 50-44 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 22.

Recently on Jan. 15, Bethel-Tate squared off with Williamsburg in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Walnut Hills thwarts Lebanon’s quest

Cincinnati Walnut Hills pushed past Lebanon for a 46-35 win in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 22.

Last season, Lebanon and Cincinnati Walnut Hills squared off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Milford and Lebanon took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Jan. 18 at Lebanon High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming escapes close call with Cincinnati Seven Hills

Cincinnati Wyoming topped Cincinnati Seven Hills 50-41 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Cincinnati Seven Hills faced off against Hamilton New Miami and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Cincinnati Mariemont on Jan. 17 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

Clayton Northmont survives for narrow win over New Carlisle Tecumseh

Clayton Northmont finally found a way to top New Carlisle Tecumseh 55-51 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Clayton Northmont faced off against Miamisburg and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Springfield Northwestern on Jan. 17 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

Columbiana tacks win on Wellsville

Columbiana controlled the action to earn an impressive 50-29 win against Wellsville on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbiana and Wellsville squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Wellsville faced off against Salineville Southern and Columbiana took on Lowellville on Jan. 15 at Lowellville High School.

Columbiana Crestview defeats Brookfield

Columbiana Crestview left no doubt on Monday, controlling Brookfield from start to finish for a 60-14 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Brookfield squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Brookfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Struthers and Brookfield took on Warren Champion on Jan. 11 at Warren Champion High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson darts past Richwood North Union with early burst

Columbus Bishop Watterson left no doubt in recording a 60-30 win over Richwood North Union on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Richwood North Union faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready.

Columbus Marion-Franklin claims tight victory against Columbus Independence

Columbus Marion-Franklin finally found a way to top Columbus Independence 74-65 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

Recently on Jan. 9, Columbus Marion-Franklin squared off with Columbus Africentric in a basketball game.

Columbus Walnut Ridge sprints past Columbus Africentric

Columbus Walnut Ridge pushed past Columbus Africentric for a 64-45 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Columbus Africentric faced off against Columbus Eastmoor.

Columbus Grove overwhelms Fort Jennings

Columbus Grove’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fort Jennings 67-36 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Fort Jennings High on Jan. 22.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Fort Jennings squared off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Fort Jennings faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Columbus Grove took on Leipsic on Jan. 11 at Columbus Grove High School.

Conneaut tops Middlefield Cardinal

Conneaut pushed past Middlefield Cardinal for a 69-52 win on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Conneaut took on Ashtabula St John on Jan. 17 at Ashtabula Saint John School.

Crown City South Gallia routs Canal Fulton Northwest

Crown City South Gallia rolled past Canal Fulton Northwest for a comfortable 76-23 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Canal Fulton Northwest faced off against Massillon Tuslaw and Crown City South Gallia took on Willow Wood Symmes Valley on Jan. 18 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

Dayton Chaminade Julienne exhales after close call with Dayton Oakwood

Dayton Chaminade Julienne topped Dayton Oakwood 50-46 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Eaton and Dayton Chaminade Julienne took on Hamilton Badin on Jan. 10 at Dayton Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.

Dayton Meadowdale darts by Dayton Dunbar

Dayton Meadowdale recorded a big victory over Dayton Dunbar 68-24 on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Dayton Meadowdale and Dayton Dunbar squared off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Dayton Dunbar High School.

Delta grinds out close victory over Paulding

Delta posted a narrow 48-41 win over Paulding on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Delta and Paulding squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Paulding High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Delta faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Paulding took on Van Wert on Jan. 16 at Van Wert High School.

Dover earns solid win over Magnolia Sandy Valley

Dover pushed past Magnolia Sandy Valley for a 48-31 win on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Dover took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Jan. 17 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

East Palestine routs Leetonia

East Palestine’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Leetonia 47-17 at East Palestine High on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, East Palestine and Leetonia faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Leetonia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, East Palestine faced off against Lisbon and Leetonia took on Wellsville on Jan. 11 at Leetonia High School.

Eastlake North tops Shaker Heights

Eastlake North collected a solid win over Shaker Heights in a 58-47 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 22.

Last season, Shaker Heights and Eastlake North squared off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Shaker Heights High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Eastlake North faced off against Mentor and Shaker Heights took on Richmond Heights on Jan. 15 at Richmond Heights High School.

Findlay crushes Bowling Green

Findlay’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bowling Green 42-8 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Findlay faced off against Oregon Clay.

Fostoria earns solid win over Rossford

Fostoria grabbed a 37-23 victory at the expense of Rossford for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

Rossford showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 4-2 advantage over Fostoria as the first quarter ended.

The Redmen’s shooting jumped in front for a 12-8 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Fostoria darted to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last time Fostoria and Rossford played in a 68-20 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Rossford faced off against Millbury Lake and Fostoria took on Genoa on Jan. 11 at Fostoria High School.

Franklin Furnace Green dominates Portsmouth Sciotoville East in convincing showing

Franklin Furnace Green dismissed Portsmouth Sciotoville East by a 73-32 count in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 22.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and Portsmouth Sciotoville East faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Portsmouth Sciotoville East faced off against Portsmouth Notre Dame and Franklin Furnace Green took on New Boston Glenwood on Jan. 11 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

Garrettsville Garfield overcomes Campbell Memorial

Garrettsville Garfield eventually beat Campbell Memorial 64-45 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Campbell Memorial faced off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Campbell Memorial took on Newton Falls on Jan. 11 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Germantown Valley View carves slim margin over Carlisle

Germantown Valley View posted a narrow 36-33 win over Carlisle at Carlisle High on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Germantown Valley View and Carlisle played in a 43-13 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Germantown Valley View faced off against Carlisle and Germantown Valley View took on Carlisle on Jan. 13 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry pushes over Bloomdale Elmwood

Hamler Patrick Henry eventually beat Bloomdale Elmwood 54-35 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bloomdale Elmwood High on Jan. 22.

Last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Bloomdale Elmwood played in a 67-44 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Delta and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Defiance Tinora on Jan. 16 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Harrod Allen East dominates Celina

Harrod Allen East dismissed Celina by a 62-35 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 22.

Harrod Allen East opened with a 20-3 advantage over Celina through the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 37-18 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Harrod Allen East jumped to a 53-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied with a 10-9 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Mustangs prevailed.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Harrod Allen East faced off against Plain City Alder and Celina took on Kenton on Jan. 11 at Celina High School.

Holgate squeezes past Swanton

Holgate posted a narrow 46-38 win over Swanton in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 22.

Recently on Jan. 16, Holgate squared off with Defiance Ayersville in a basketball game.

Hudson Western Reserve bests Gates Mills Hawken

Hudson Western Reserve left no doubt on Monday, controlling Gates Mills Hawken from start to finish for a 61-9 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Hudson Western Reserve opened with a 21-1 advantage over Gates Mills Hawken through the first quarter.

The Pioneers opened a colossal 43-6 gap over the Hawks at the half.

Hudson Western Reserve breathed fire to a 52-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pioneers held on with a 9-1 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Berea-Midpark and Hudson Western Reserve took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Jan. 15 at Hudson Western Reserve Academy.

Jackson slips past Fairfield

Jackson topped Fairfield 63-55 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Fairfield faced off against Hamilton and Jackson took on Washington Court House Washington on Jan. 17 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Kinsman Badger rides to cruise-control win over Vienna Mathews

Kinsman Badger rolled past Vienna Mathews for a comfortable 64-15 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Vienna Mathews faced off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Vienna Mathews High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Kinsman Badger faced off against Rootstown and Vienna Mathews took on Bristolville Bristol on Jan. 11 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake outlasts Fort Recovery to earn OT victory

Lewistown Indian Lake used overtime to slip past Fort Recovery 54-45 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against London and Fort Recovery took on Berne South Adams on Jan. 16 at Berne South Adams High School.

Lisbon dominates Youngstown Valley Christian

Lisbon rolled past Youngstown Valley Christian for a comfortable 32-12 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Lisbon David Anderson High on Jan. 22.

Last season, Lisbon and Youngstown Valley Christian faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Lisbon faced off against Columbiana Heartland and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Medina Christian on Jan. 15 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Logan prevails over Bexley

Logan earned a convincing 50-9 win over Bexley in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, Bexley and Logan squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Logan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Logan faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Bexley took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Jan. 13 at Bexley High School.

London Madison-Plains tacks win on Springfield Northeastern

London Madison-Plains’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Springfield Northeastern 57-28 on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time London Madison-Plains and Springfield Northeastern played in a 42-22 game on Jan. 27, 2022.

Recently on Jan. 17, London Madison-Plains squared off with South Charleston Southeastern in a basketball game.

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas exhales after close call with Rittman

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas topped Rittman 42-41 in a tough tilt on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Rittman played in a 50-9 game on Feb. 15, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 15, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas squared off with Magnolia Sandy Valley in a basketball game.

Loveland posts win at Cincinnati Turpin’s expense

Loveland eventually beat Cincinnati Turpin 52-35 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 22.

Last season, Loveland and Cincinnati Turpin squared off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Loveland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Cincinnati Turpin faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Loveland took on Milford on Jan. 15 at Loveland High School.

Marion Pleasant defeats Galion

Marion Pleasant’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Galion 67-13 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Recently on Jan. 16, Marion Pleasant squared off with Caledonia River Valley in a basketball game.

Martins Ferry crushes Shadyside

Martins Ferry unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Shadyside 66-17 Monday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Martins Ferry moved in front of Shadyside 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Riders’ offense breathed fire in front for a 42-12 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Martins Ferry thundered to a 57-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Riders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-2 edge.

Last season, Martins Ferry and Shadyside faced off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Shadyside faced off against Bellaire and Martins Ferry took on Wheeling Linsly on Jan. 17 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

Massillon holds off Canal Fulton Northwest

Massillon posted a narrow 54-47 win over Canal Fulton Northwest in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, Canal Fulton Northwest and Massillon squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Canal Fulton Northwest High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Massillon faced off against Canton GlenOak and Canal Fulton Northwest took on Massillon Tuslaw on Jan. 17 at Canal Fulton Northwest High School.

Mayfield Village Mayfield tops Chesterland West Geauga

Mayfield Village Mayfield scored early and often to roll over Chesterland West Geauga 74-49 on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 14, Mayfield Village Mayfield squared off with Warren Howland in a basketball game.

McArthur Vinton County dominates Glouster Trimble

McArthur Vinton County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Glouster Trimble 63-29 Monday on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time McArthur Vinton County and Glouster Trimble played in a 63-53 game on Feb. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 15, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Glouster Trimble took on Caledonia River Valley on Jan. 17 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

McDonald dominates Sebring

McDonald controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-22 win against Sebring on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Sebring faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and McDonald took on Lowellville on Jan. 11 at McDonald High School.

Mineral Ridge comes up short in matchup with Mogadore

Mogadore eventually beat Mineral Ridge 48-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Mineral Ridge faced off against Columbiana and Mogadore took on Warren Kennedy on Jan. 17 at Mogadore High School.

Morral Ridgedale barely beats Marion Elgin

Morral Ridgedale topped Marion Elgin 52-50 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 22.

Last season, Marion Elgin and Morral Ridgedale faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Marion Elgin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Marion Elgin faced off against Gahanna Columbus and Morral Ridgedale took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Jan. 11 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

Navarre Fairless delivers statement win over Jeromesville Hillsdale

It was a tough night for Jeromesville Hillsdale which was overmatched by Navarre Fairless in this 65-22 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Navarre Fairless faced off against Wooster Triway.

New Bremen secures a win over Houston

New Bremen collected a solid win over Houston in a 40-28 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory at New Bremen High on Jan. 22.

Last time New Bremen and Houston played in a 61-51 game on Jan. 25, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 15, New Bremen faced off against Wilmington and Houston took on De Graff Riverside on Jan. 16 at Houston High School.

New Cumberland Oak Glen outlasts East Liverpool Beaver

New Cumberland Oak Glen grabbed a 56-39 victory at the expense of East Liverpool Beaver in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, New Cumberland Oak Glen and East Liverpool Beaver faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, East Liverpool Beaver faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek.

Newton Falls carves slim margin over Youngstown Liberty

Newton Falls topped Youngstown Liberty 32-25 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 22.

Last time Youngstown Liberty and Newton Falls played in a 53-29 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Canfield South Range and Newton Falls took on Campbell Memorial on Jan. 11 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Northwood tacks win on Toledo Waite

Northwood earned a convincing 46-25 win over Toledo Waite in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Northwood faced off against Continental and Toledo Waite took on Akron Firestone on Jan. 15 at Toledo Waite High School.

Norwood escapes Cincinnati Mt. Healthy in thin win

Norwood topped Cincinnati Mt. Healthy 46-42 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Recently on Jan. 15, Norwood squared off with Cincinnati Mariemont in a basketball game.

Orwell Grand Valley secures a win over Andover Pymatuning Valley

Orwell Grand Valley notched a win against Andover Pymatuning Valley 58-41 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Conneaut and Orwell Grand Valley took on Burton Berkshire on Jan. 17 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

Peebles exhales after close call with Hillsboro

Peebles topped Hillsboro 56-50 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Hillsboro faced off against Washington Court House Miami Trace and Peebles took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Jan. 13 at Peebles High School.

Perrysburg overpowers Napoleon in thorough fashion

Perrysburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Napoleon 61-33 Monday in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 22.

Last time Perrysburg and Napoleon played in a 48-37 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 11, Perrysburg squared off with Findlay in a basketball game.

Poland Seminary prevails over Niles

Poland Seminary handled Niles 59-38 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Poland Seminary High on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Niles faced off against Cortland Lakeview.

Portsmouth bests Coal Grove

Portsmouth earned a convincing 69-35 win over Coal Grove in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, Portsmouth and Coal Grove faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Coal Grove faced off against South Point and Portsmouth took on Shaker Heights Laurel on Jan. 15 at Shaker Heights Laurel School.

Proctorville Fairland defeats Ironton

Proctorville Fairland handled Ironton 96-17 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 22.

Last time Proctorville Fairland and Ironton played in a 59-20 game on Feb. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Ironton took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Jan. 17 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

Rayland Buckeye Local overcomes Caldwell in seat-squirming affair

Rayland Buckeye Local topped Caldwell 48-40 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Caldwell faced off against Barnesville and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Martins Ferry on Jan. 15 at Martins Ferry High School.

Russia overcomes Rockford Parkway in seat-squirming affair

Russia finally found a way to top Rockford Parkway 34-25 on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Russia faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Rockford Parkway took on Botkins on Jan. 13 at Rockford Parkway High School.

Salineville Southern takes down Hanoverton United

Salineville Southern’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hanoverton United 70-49 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 22.

Last time Hanoverton United and Salineville Southern played in a 50-42 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Hanoverton United faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Salineville Southern took on Wellsville on Jan. 18 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Sarahsville Shenandoah outlasts Duncan Falls Philo in classic clash

Sarahsville Shenandoah edged Duncan Falls Philo in a 71-60 overtime thriller in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Duncan Falls Philo squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Coshocton and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Jan. 11 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Seaman North Adams rides to cruise-control win over Mowrystown Whiteoak

Seaman North Adams dominated from start to finish in an imposing 74-36 win over Mowrystown Whiteoak on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Seaman North Adams faced off against West Union and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on Sabina East Clinton on Jan. 15 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown thwarts Mogadore Field’s quest

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown eventually beat Mogadore Field 47-37 at Mogadore Field High on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Mogadore Field faced off against Kent Roosevelt and Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown took on North Canton Hoover on Jan. 13 at North Canton Hoover High School.

South Point slips past Ironton Rock Hill

South Point topped Ironton Rock Hill 38-29 in a tough tilt on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, South Point and Ironton Rock Hill faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at South Point High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Proctorville Fairland and South Point took on Coal Grove on Jan. 11 at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant High School.

South Webster overcomes Wheelersburg

South Webster pushed past Wheelersburg for a 46-35 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at South Webster High on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 15, South Webster faced off against West Portsmouth West and Wheelersburg took on Minford on Jan. 15 at Minford High School.

Springfield secures a win over Bellefontaine Logan

Springfield knocked off Bellefontaine Logan 73-55 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Bellefontaine Logan faced off against Plain City Alder and Springfield took on Kettering Fairmont on Jan. 17 at Springfield High School.

Steubenville Catholic Central escapes close call with East Liverpool

Steubenville Catholic Central topped East Liverpool 55-48 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at East Liverpool High on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 17, East Liverpool faced off against Salineville Southern and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Richmond Edison on Jan. 15 at Richmond Edison High School.

Struthers slips past Hubbard

Struthers finally found a way to top Hubbard 48-47 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Struthers faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Hubbard took on Youngstown East on Jan. 13 at Hubbard High School.

Sylvania Northview carves slim margin over Holland Springfield

Sylvania Northview finally found a way to top Holland Springfield 35-26 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, Holland Springfield and Sylvania Northview faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Holland Springfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Sylvania Northview faced off against Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Holland Springfield took on Sylvania Southview on Jan. 11 at Sylvania Southview High School.

Trenton Edgewood crushes Oxford Talawanda

Trenton Edgewood raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-30 win over Oxford Talawanda for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

Last time Oxford Talawanda and Trenton Edgewood played in a 74-47 game on Jan. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Oxford Talawanda faced off against St Leon East Central and Trenton Edgewood took on Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Jan. 17 at Trenton Edgewood High School.

Versailles routs Tipp City Tippecanoe

Versailles rolled past Tipp City Tippecanoe for a comfortable 53-28 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

Versailles moved in front of Tipp City Tippecanoe 15-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a narrow 24-11 gap over the Red Devils at halftime.

Versailles charged to a 41-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 12-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Versailles faced off against Bellefontaine and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Troy on Jan. 17 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Warren Champion carves slim margin over Leavittsburg LaBrae

Warren Champion finally found a way to top Leavittsburg LaBrae 52-47 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

Last time Warren Champion and Leavittsburg LaBrae played in a 48-29 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Warren Champion faced off against Brookfield and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Bristolville Bristol on Jan. 13 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Warren Harding overwhelms Youngstown East

Warren Harding rolled past Youngstown East for a comfortable 47-21 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 22.

Last season, Youngstown East and Warren Harding squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Warren G. Harding High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Warren Harding faced off against Canfield and Youngstown East took on Youngstown Chaney on Jan. 17 at Youngstown East High School.

Waynesville slips past Bellbrook

Waynesville finally found a way to top Bellbrook 48-46 on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Waynesville a 14-13 lead over Bellbrook.

The scoreboard showed the Golden Eagles with a 29-26 lead over the Spartans heading into the second quarter.

Waynesville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-35 lead over Bellbrook.

The Spartans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-10 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bellbrook and Waynesville squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Waynesville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Waynesville faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and Bellbrook took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Jan. 13 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

West Liberty-Salem claims tight victory against Urbana

West Liberty-Salem posted a narrow 58-49 win over Urbana in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Recently on Jan. 13, Urbana squared off with Springfield Kenton Ridge in a basketball game.

West Milton Milton-Union prevails over Miamisburg Dayton Christian

West Milton Milton-Union unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Miamisburg Dayton Christian 56-20 Monday for an Ohio girls basketball victory at West Milton Milton-Union High on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 16, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Brookville and Miamisburg Dayton Christian took on Springfield Emmanuel Christian on Jan. 18 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West crushes Waverly

West Portsmouth West handled Waverly 55-24 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

Last season, Waverly and West Portsmouth West faced off on Dec. 15, 2022 at West Portsmouth West High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, West Portsmouth West faced off against South Webster and Waverly took on Lucasville Valley on Jan. 15 at Waverly High School.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne overwhelms Oregon Clay

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne recorded a big victory over Oregon Clay 80-21 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne faced off against Rocky River Magnificat and Oregon Clay took on Findlay on Jan. 16 at Findlay High School.

Wickliffe delivers statement win over Beachwood

Wickliffe earned a convincing 47-27 win over Beachwood for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Beachwood faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Wickliffe took on Kirtland on Jan. 17 at Kirtland High School.

Wilmington overwhelms Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Wilmington raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 67-38 win over Clarksville Clinton-Massie in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, Wilmington and Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Wilmington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Wilmington faced off against New Bremen and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Batavia on Jan. 8 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

Winchester Eastern prevails over Manchester

Winchester Eastern recorded a big victory over Manchester 55-19 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, Winchester Eastern and Manchester squared off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Winchester Eastern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Manchester faced off against Portsmouth Clay and Winchester Eastern took on Lynchburg-Clay on Jan. 8 at Winchester Eastern High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central carves slim margin over Hannibal River

Woodsfield Monroe Central posted a narrow 64-62 win over Hannibal River in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 22.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central a 21-13 lead over Hannibal River.

The Seminoles fought to a 36-23 half margin at the Pilots’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Hannibal River made it 54-42.

The Seminoles chalked up this decision in spite of the Pilots’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Hannibal River faced off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Wheeling Central Catholic and Hannibal River took on New Martinsville Magnolia on Jan. 15 at Hannibal River High School.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney thwarts Girard’s quest

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney eventually beat Girard 55-44 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 22.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Girard faced off against Canfield South Range and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Youngstown Chaney on Jan. 11 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.