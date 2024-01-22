Columbus Grove’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fort Jennings 67-36 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Fort Jennings High on Jan. 22.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Fort Jennings squared off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Fort Jennings faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Columbus Grove took on Leipsic on Jan. 11 at Columbus Grove High School.

