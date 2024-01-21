Cincinnati Moeller grabbed a 4-2 victory at the expense of Cincinnati St. Xavier at Cincinnati Moeller High on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school hockey action.

Defense ruled the first period as Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati St. Xavier were both scoreless.

The Bombers moved ahead by earning a 2-0 advantage over the Fighting Crusaders at the end of the second period.

Cincinnati Moeller pulled off a stirring 4-0 final period to trip Cincinnati St. Xavier.

Last time Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati St Xavier played in a 3-1 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 7, Cincinnati St Xavier squared off with Powell Liberty in a hockey game.

