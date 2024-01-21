Lyndhurst Brush earned a convincing 68-29 win over Richmond Heights at Lyndhurst Brush High on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Lyndhurst Brush opened with a 14-8 advantage over Richmond Heights through the first quarter.

The Arcs registered a 32-12 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Lyndhurst Brush roared to a 52-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Arcs held on with a 16-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Richmond Heights took on Shaker Heights on Jan. 15 at Richmond Heights High School.

