Richwood North Union handed Bellefontaine Logan a tough 51-33 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High on Jan. 20.

Last time Richwood North Union and Bellefontaine Logan played in a 49-35 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Bellefontaine Logan faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Richwood North Union took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Jan. 10 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.