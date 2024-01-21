Tipp City Bethel recorded a big victory over Greenville 58-36 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, Tipp City Bethel and Greenville fashioned a 12-12 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Bees registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Green Wave.

Tipp City Bethel roared to a 40-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bees held on with an 18-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Greenville faced off against Tipp City Tippecanoe and Tipp City Bethel took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Jan. 13 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

