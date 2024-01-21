Martins Ferry recorded a big victory over East Liverpool Beaver 66-22 at Martins Ferry High on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Martins Ferry a 21-11 lead over East Liverpool Beaver.

The Purple Riders registered a 46-17 advantage at intermission over the Beavers.

Martins Ferry thundered to a 60-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Purple Riders held on with a 6-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Martins Ferry faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and East Liverpool Beaver took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Jan. 11 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

