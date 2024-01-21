Bellaire finally found a way to top Wintersville Indian Creek 54-51 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Bellaire moved in front of Wintersville Indian Creek 15-13 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Redskins fought to 31-30.

Wintersville Indian Creek took the lead 42-39 to start the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Big Reds, as they climbed out of a hole with a 54-51 scoring margin.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Carrollton and Bellaire took on Shadyside on Jan. 15 at Shadyside High School.

