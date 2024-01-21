Willoughby Cornerstone posted a narrow 51-46 win over Rocky River Lutheran West for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Willoughby Cornerstone on Jan. 20.

The first quarter gave Willoughby Cornerstone a 27-14 lead over Rocky River Lutheran West.

The Patriots registered a 29-14 advantage at halftime over the Longhorns.

Rocky River Lutheran West trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 46-33.

The Patriots maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-5 in the final quarter.

Recently on Jan. 14, Rocky River Lutheran West squared off with Huber Heights Wayne in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.