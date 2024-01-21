Bryan left no doubt on Saturday, controlling St. Marys from start to finish for a 43-22 victory at St. Marys Memorial High on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Bryan opened with a 10-1 advantage over St. Marys through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears opened an enormous 24-8 gap over the Roughriders at halftime.

Bryan breathed fire to a 33-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears held on with a 10-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bryan and St Marys faced off on Feb. 23, 2023 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, St Marys faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Bryan took on Van Wert on Jan. 9 at Bryan High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.