Pettisville rolled past Pioneer North Central for a comfortable 43-23 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Pioneer North Central High on Jan. 20.

Last season, Pettisville and Pioneer North Central faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Pioneer North Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Pioneer North Central faced off against Montpelier and Pettisville took on North Baltimore on Jan. 16 at Pettisville High School.

