Bloom-Carroll controlled the action to earn an impressive 57-21 win against Lancaster Fairfield Union in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Bloom-Carroll jumped in front of Lancaster Fairfield Union 14-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense breathed fire in front for a 30-4 lead over the Falcons at the half.

Bloom-Carroll jumped to a 50-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-5 edge.

Last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Bloom-Carroll played in a 66-37 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Circleville Logan Elm on Jan. 12 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

