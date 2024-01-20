Bellville Clear Fork topped Galion 62-53 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Last season, Galion and Bellville Clear Fork faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Galion faced off against Lexington and Bellville Clear Fork took on Caledonia River Valley on Jan. 12 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.