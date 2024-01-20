Plain City Shekinah collected a solid win over Etna Liberty Christian in a 48-38 verdict on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Plain City Shekinah and Etna Liberty Christian squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Westerville Northside Christian and Plain City Shekinah took on West Jefferson on Jan. 13 at West Jefferson High School.

