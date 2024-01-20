Delta knocked off Bryan 48-30 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Delta opened with a 12-7 advantage over Bryan through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a narrow 27-14 gap over the Golden Bears at the intermission.

Delta stormed to a 36-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears rallied with a 14-12 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Panthers prevailed.

Last time Delta and Bryan played in a 36-28 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Delta faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Bryan took on Archbold on Jan. 11 at Archbold High School.

