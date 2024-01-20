Baltimore Liberty Union posted a narrow 43-39 win over Columbus Hamilton Township in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 19.

Baltimore Liberty Union opened with a 13-9 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township through the first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 24-19 halftime margin at the Rangers’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Columbus Hamilton Township made it 30-28.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-11 edge.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Columbus Hamilton Township faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Ashville Teays Valley on Jan. 11 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

