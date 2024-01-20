Arlington topped Pandora-Gilboa 48-46 in a tough tilt on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Pandora-Gilboa started on steady ground by forging a 13-5 lead over Arlington at the end of the first quarter.

The Red Devils kept a 20-17 halftime margin at the Rockets’ expense.

Pandora-Gilboa moved ahead of Arlington 34-30 to start the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Red Devils, as they climbed out of a hole with a 48-46 scoring margin.

Last season, Arlington and Pandora-Gilboa squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Arlington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Ottoville and Arlington took on Anna on Jan. 14 at Anna High School.

