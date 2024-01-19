Hanoverton United handled Leetonia 67-23 in an impressive showing at Hanoverton United High on Jan. 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Leetonia faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Hanoverton United faced off against Youngstown Valley Christian and Leetonia took on Sebring on Jan. 13 at Leetonia High School.

