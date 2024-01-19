Bryan dismissed Delta by a 58-19 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 18.

The first quarter gave Bryan a 14-8 lead over Delta.

The Golden Bears’ offense charged in front for a 40-10 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Bryan stormed to a 58-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers narrowed the gap 5-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Bryan and Delta faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Bryan faced off against Van Wert and Delta took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Jan. 13 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

