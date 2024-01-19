Hamilton Badin fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 77-49 win over Cincinnati Elder in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Elder, as it began with a 20-18 edge over Hamilton Badin through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 41-38 margin over the Rams at intermission.

Hamilton Badin broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 65-49 lead over Cincinnati Elder.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Hamilton Badin faced off against Kettering Alter and Cincinnati Elder took on Cincinnati Moeller on Jan. 12 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

