Cincinnati Elder controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-21 win against Cincinnati Deer Park during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 18.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Cincinnati Deer Park faced off against Cincinnati North College Hill and Cincinnati Elder took on Cincinnati Moeller on Jan. 12 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.