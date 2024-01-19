Pomeroy Meigs topped Wellston 66-60 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Wellston High on Jan. 18.

Tough to find an edge early, Pomeroy Meigs and Wellston fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Marauders opened a tight 32-29 gap over the Golden Rockets at halftime.

Pomeroy Meigs moved to a 51-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Rockets rallied in the final quarter, but the Marauders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Wellston faced off against The Plains Athens and Pomeroy Meigs took on McArthur Vinton County on Jan. 11 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.