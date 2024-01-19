McArthur Vinton County eventually beat Nelsonville-York 53-43 at Nelsonville-York High on Jan. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time McArthur Vinton County and Nelsonville-York played in a 56-41 game on Jan. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Nelsonville-York faced off against Glouster Trimble and McArthur Vinton County took on Pomeroy Meigs on Jan. 11 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.