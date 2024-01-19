Columbus Bishop Watterson handled Columbus Bishop Hartley 51-16 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 18.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Akron St Vincent-St Mary and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Dublin Jerome on Jan. 3 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

