Liberty Center overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 47-32 win against Archbold at Archbold High on Jan. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Archbold, as it began with a 10-7 edge over Liberty Center through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 20-14 lead over the Blue Streaks at the intermission.

Liberty Center darted to a 31-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-11 edge.

Last season, Liberty Center and Archbold squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Liberty Center High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Archbold faced off against Holgate and Liberty Center took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Jan. 8 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

