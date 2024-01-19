Fremont Ross raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-35 win over Napoleon for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 18.

Fremont Ross moved in front of Napoleon 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Giants registered a 42-14 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Little Giants maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-10 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fremont Ross and Napoleon squared off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Fremont Ross High School.

Recently on Jan. 8, Fremont Ross squared off with Findlay in a basketball game.

