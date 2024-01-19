Columbiana Crestview unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Campbell Memorial 64-13 Thursday in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 18.

Last time Columbiana Crestview and Campbell Memorial played in a 90-14 game on Jan. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Campbell Memorial faced off against Newton Falls and Columbiana Crestview took on Youngstown Liberty on Jan. 11 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

