Morrow Little Miami grabbed a 47-35 victory at the expense of Loveland in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 18.

Morrow Little Miami darted in front of Loveland 13-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 23-17 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Loveland trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 30-27.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-8 edge.

Last time Loveland and Morrow Little Miami played in a 54-39 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Hamilton Ross and Loveland took on Lebanon on Jan. 8 at Loveland High School.

