Leavittsburg LaBrae eventually beat Newton Falls 44-31 on Jan. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Leavittsburg LaBrae and Newton Falls played in a 34-23 game on Jan. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Newton Falls faced off against Campbell Memorial and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Bristolville Bristol on Jan. 13 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

