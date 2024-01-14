Beavercreek collected a solid win over Cincinnati Woodward in an 86-76 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

The first quarter gave Beavercreek a 24-20 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.

The Beavers fought to a 41-34 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Cincinnati Woodward fought back in the third quarter to make it 61-60.

The Beavers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-16 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Beavercreek faced off against Kettering Alter and Cincinnati Woodward took on Cincinnati Hughes on Jan. 5 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.