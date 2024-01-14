Reynoldsburg topped Berlin Hiland 55-46 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Reynoldsburg jumped in front of Berlin Hiland 18-16 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders opened a modest 31-29 gap over the Hawks at the half.

Reynoldsburg jumped to a 40-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders held on with a 15-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Berlin Hiland faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Reynoldsburg took on Lancaster on Jan. 5 at Lancaster High School.

