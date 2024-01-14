New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic knocked off Loudonville 51-34 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 14.

The first quarter gave New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic a 21-5 lead over Loudonville.

The Redbirds drew within 30-18 at halftime.

Loudonville clawed to within 40-29 through the third quarter.

The Saints got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-5 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 5, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Strasburg and Loudonville took on Cardington-Lincoln on Jan. 8 at Loudonville High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.