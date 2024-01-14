Plain City Shekinah Christian knocked off West Jefferson 62-51 at West Jefferson High on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, West Jefferson and Plain City Shekinah Christian squared off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, West Jefferson faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Plain City Shekinah Christian took on Mansfield St Peters on Jan. 6 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

