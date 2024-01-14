Convoy Crestview finally found a way to top Cincinnati Purcell Marian 78-71 on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-11 advantage over Convoy Crestview as the first quarter ended.

The Knights kept a 33-29 halftime margin at the Cavaliers’ expense.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian moved ahead of Convoy Crestview 52-51 to start the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Knights won the session and the game with a 27-19 performance.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Convoy Crestview faced off against Antwerp and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Cincinnati Seven Hills on Jan. 6 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

