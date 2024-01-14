Lima Central Catholic dismissed Lima Perry by a 61-36 count on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lima Central Catholic and Lima Perry squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Lima Perry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Defiance and Lima Perry took on Painesville Harvey on Jan. 9 at Painesville Harvey High School.

